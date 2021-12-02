 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert