Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.