Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.