The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:21 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
