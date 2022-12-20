 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:21 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

