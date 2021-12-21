Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Updated
