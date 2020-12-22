 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

