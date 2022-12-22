 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

