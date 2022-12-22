Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
