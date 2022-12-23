 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EST until FRI 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

