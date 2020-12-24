Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA
