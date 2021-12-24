Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
