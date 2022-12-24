Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 13 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.