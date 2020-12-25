 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

