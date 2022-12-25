Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EST until SUN 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
