Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

