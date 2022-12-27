Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
