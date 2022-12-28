Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
