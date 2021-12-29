Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.