Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
