 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert