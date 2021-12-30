Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
