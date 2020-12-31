Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun a…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see…