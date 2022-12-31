Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.