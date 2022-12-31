Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
