 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert