Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.