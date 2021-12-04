 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

