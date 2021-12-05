Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the F…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures …