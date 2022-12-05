Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
