Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.