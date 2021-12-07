Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the F…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorro…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…