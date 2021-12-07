 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

