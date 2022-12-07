Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. S…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F.…