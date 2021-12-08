Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
