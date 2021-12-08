 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

