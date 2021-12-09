 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert