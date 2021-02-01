Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
