Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.