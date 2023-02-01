The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
