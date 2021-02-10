 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

