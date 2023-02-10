Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect peri…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…