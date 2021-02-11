 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

