Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It sh…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expec…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulati…