Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.