Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 5…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in …