Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

