It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.95. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
