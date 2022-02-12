Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

