Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
