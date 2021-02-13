Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.95. A 28-degree low is foreca…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds N…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It sh…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expec…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulati…