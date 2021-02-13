Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.