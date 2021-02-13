 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

