Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
