Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

