Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.95. A 28-degree low is foreca…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds N…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's l…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ah…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulati…