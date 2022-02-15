 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert