The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 AM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…