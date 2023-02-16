Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
