Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST.