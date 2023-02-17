Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
