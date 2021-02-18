It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
